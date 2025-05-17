Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,903,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after buying an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after buying an additional 1,844,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,942,000 after buying an additional 1,093,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,021,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

