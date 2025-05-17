Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,727 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,171,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 148,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,348,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,432,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 149,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 549,862 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

