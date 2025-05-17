Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,396 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lyft by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $49,599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lyft by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Get Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Up 3.3%

LYFT stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.