Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.22 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after buying an additional 104,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3078 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

