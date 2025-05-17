Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,186,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,640,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.93, for a total transaction of $3,310,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,068,506.33. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $20,765,280. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $305.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $264.33 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

