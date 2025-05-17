Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,961 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

