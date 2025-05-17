Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Thomas P. Carey Sells 3,607 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

BR opened at $241.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

