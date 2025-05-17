Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stake Cut by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 68,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

BELFB stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $965.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

