Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 22,614 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $2,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,682,825.84. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and have sold 193,775 shares valued at $3,549,663. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

