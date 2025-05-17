Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $234,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GIL stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.