Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 329.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 15,848.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

