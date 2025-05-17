3,429 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Hologic by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

