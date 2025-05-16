Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4308 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SW

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.