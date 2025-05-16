PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

