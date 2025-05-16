PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

