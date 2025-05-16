Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $489,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.93. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

