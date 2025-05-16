Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CAO Sells $178,470.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) CAO David Benjamin Bawel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $178,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,869.11. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donegal Group Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $728.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 78.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

