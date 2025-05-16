EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $20,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 418,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QBTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

