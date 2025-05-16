Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 230,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of PBR opened at $12.06 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 78.36%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

