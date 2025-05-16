Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,307 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 4,689,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after buying an additional 3,413,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,106,000 after buying an additional 1,059,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4,041.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 990,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 967,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $3,319,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.1152 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

