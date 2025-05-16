3,524 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,202.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,342,580 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.6%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.