Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $3,460,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 159,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,028 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SRE opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

