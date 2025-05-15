Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $179,464.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.