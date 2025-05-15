Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

