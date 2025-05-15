Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 30,068 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,068 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $37,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $3,087,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,440.50. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MMSI opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.02 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

