Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 11,435 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

