Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Zscaler by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.66.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $244.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $247.28. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -977.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

