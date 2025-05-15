Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,080.80. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,141 shares of company stock worth $15,170,636 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.0%

SFM stock opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $148.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

