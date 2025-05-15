Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 417.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,317,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Lam Research worth $456,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.3%

LRCX opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

