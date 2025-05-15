Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $377.85 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,211,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $377,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after buying an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,092,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after buying an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,880,000 after purchasing an additional 874,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

