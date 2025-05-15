Numerai GP LLC Takes Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 225,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.8%

URBN stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

