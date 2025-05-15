Numerai GP LLC Purchases 10,926 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.