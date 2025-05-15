Numerai GP LLC Invests $584,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

