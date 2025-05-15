NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 64.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 106,642 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

