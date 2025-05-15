National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Beverage by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,507.20. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $43.14 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

