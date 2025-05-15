Maven Securities LTD Has $168,000 Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,500 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,050,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,183,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,475 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 687,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,712,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,873,000 after purchasing an additional 620,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $826.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

