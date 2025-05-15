Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 21,167 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 21,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,664.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,942,761 shares in the company, valued at $23,865,791.71. This represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 2,650 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $22,922.50.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 12,444 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $106,893.96.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NVCT opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCT shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

