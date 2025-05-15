Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

