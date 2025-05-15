Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $285,681.36 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total transaction of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,067.92. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $306.72 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $310.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after buying an additional 700,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after buying an additional 674,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after buying an additional 651,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $283.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.37.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

