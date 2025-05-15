Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases $111,559.68 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 58,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $111,559.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,432. This trade represents a 42.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Douglas Elliman Stock Performance
NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
