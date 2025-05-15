Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases $111,559.68 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 58,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $111,559.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,432. This trade represents a 42.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 786,279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 614,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 15.0% during the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.