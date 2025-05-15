Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Trimmed by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 126,063 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.