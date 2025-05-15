Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,389 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Full Truck Alliance worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,794 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $164,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,811,000 after buying an additional 10,383,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $101,649,000. Finally, Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $97,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 0.7%

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

