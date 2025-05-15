Focus Partners Wealth Buys 2,240 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2%

ODFL opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

