Ethic Inc. Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. This trade represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,537. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

