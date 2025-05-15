Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,135 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dayforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,654,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dayforce from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

NYSE DAY opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 539.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

