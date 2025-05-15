Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Director Acquires C$135,781.10 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10.

Shares of EFN opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

