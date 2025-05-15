D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268,132 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

