Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.15 and traded as low as $77.13. Arkema shares last traded at $77.23, with a volume of 5,781 shares changing hands.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
