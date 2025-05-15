31,628 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $461,249,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,068,000.
South Bow Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $25.86 on Thursday. South Bow Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98.
South Bow Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Get Our Latest Report on South Bow
About South Bow
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Bally’s Turnaround a Safe Bet Amid Mixed Investor Sentiment?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Steepening Yield Curve? These 3 Bank Stocks Are Poised to Profit
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Big Dippers: 3 Stocks Near 1-Year Lows That Could Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.