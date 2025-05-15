31,628 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $461,249,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,068,000.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $25.86 on Thursday. South Bow Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

