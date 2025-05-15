16,670 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Acquired by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,400 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,424.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,717.50. The trade was a 35.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,470 shares of company stock worth $135,204 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

TCBX opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $439.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.42. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Third Coast Bancshares

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.